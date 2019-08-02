Recurrent shoulder dislocation corrected

Vinod is not afraid that his shoulder will dislocate from its socket anymore. For over 15 years and a surgery, he had been living in apprehension of his shoulder ball coming out of its socket at the slightest hand motion. This was after he first suffered a dislocation at the age of 15 while playing cricket.

An advanced method called Arthroscopic Latarjet Procedure helps in giving a total functional recovery in patients who have had dislocations multiple times resulting in more than 20% bone loss.

The procedure involves bone transfer called Latarjet procedure and is done to provide a sling effect and completion of the lost arc of bone in the socket. It was normally an open surgery and had been followed for the last ten years leaving a large scar on the shoulder, not to mention longer hospital stay and recovery time. However, the new procedure is a keyhole method with the added advantage. The entire bone transfer can be done through a keyhole.

Arthrolatarjet procedure is a French technique requiring training and expertise, said Dr. Sujit Jos, a senior consultant and head of orthopedics at Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College Hospital, Kolenchery.

Vinod became a beneficiary of the technique six months ago. He can now play violin and has no fear of dislocating his shoulder.

Four such procedures have been done so far, said Dr. Jos at a press meet held here on Wednesday.