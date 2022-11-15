  1. EPaper
Record performance by FACT with an all-time high profit of ₹281.59 crore

November 15, 2022 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore (FACT) has recorded an all-time high profit of ₹281.59 crore during the first half of the financial year 2022-23 against ₹76.25 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year. 

A communication from the Central PSU said here on Monday Tuesday that FACT had also achieved record turnover worth ₹ 3,275 crore during the period under review. The turnover for the corresponding period of the previous year was ₹1,574 crore.

The company recorded a net profit of ₹144.60 crore in the second quarter of FY2022-23 compared to ₹36.45 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. These results had been achieved by improving the operational efficiency and sourcing of raw material by entering into long-term supply agreements, the communication added.

