Record milk, curd sales by Ernakulam region

August 30, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, comprising Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki and Thrissur districts, achieved a sale of more than half-a-crore litres of milk and seven-lakh packets of curd during the 10-day period between Atham on August 20 and Thiruvonam on August 29.

Regional milk cooperative chairman M.T. Jayan said that the sale of both milk and curd was at record levels. There has been more than 15% increase in sales of curd and products such as icecream and milk peda, paneer and various types of payasam mixes.

The milk cooperative also saw its clarified butter sale go up to 180 tonnes during the month running up to Onam. This is a 10% increase over the last season. In addition to this, 1,63,000 bottles of clarified butter and 1,50,000 packets of payasam mixes were supplied to Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation on demand.

Mr. Jayan said that the sales achievement is the result of a combined effort by various people including Milma workers, caterers, suppliers as well as consumers, who have reposed faith in the Milma brand of products.