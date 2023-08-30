HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Record milk, curd sales by Ernakulam region

More than half-a-crore litres of milk and seven-lakh packets of curd sold during the 10-day period between Atham and Thiruvonam

August 30, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union, comprising Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki and Thrissur districts, achieved a sale of more than half-a-crore litres of milk and seven-lakh packets of curd during the 10-day period between Atham on August 20 and Thiruvonam on August 29.

Regional milk cooperative chairman M.T. Jayan said that the sale of both milk and curd was at record levels. There has been more than 15% increase in sales of curd and products such as icecream and milk peda, paneer and various types of payasam mixes.

The milk cooperative also saw its clarified butter sale go up to 180 tonnes during the month running up to Onam. This is a 10% increase over the last season. In addition to this, 1,63,000 bottles of clarified butter and 1,50,000 packets of payasam mixes were supplied to Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation on demand.

Mr. Jayan said that the sales achievement is the result of a combined effort by various people including Milma workers, caterers, suppliers as well as consumers, who have reposed faith in the Milma brand of products.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.