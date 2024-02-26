Reception accorded to Metropolitan

February 26, 2024 01:44 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - KOCHI

Joseph Mor Gregorios, Metropolitan of the Jacobite Syrian Church, has the strength of character, maturity and experience to guide the Church in the midst of difficulties facing it, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve here on February 25 (Sunday). “He is a capable person who will help keep the ship of the Church steady along with Catholicos Baselios Thomas I who has displayed a determination that has not failed before in the most adverse of circumstances,” he added.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of a convention of the faithful and recpetion accorded to the Metropolitan at the Karingachira St. George Jacobite Syrian Cathedral. He said that Kerala had always respected diversity. The LDF government has consistently defended this diversity. The Church leadership too was entrusted with the task of protecting diversity while keeping its identity, he added.

The convention was attended by thousands of devotees from different parts of the State and addressed by political leaders and representatives of various church denominations.

