GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reception accorded to Metropolitan

February 26, 2024 01:44 am | Updated 01:55 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Industries Minister P. Rajeeve inaugurates the reception accorded to Malankara Metropolitan Joseph Mor Gregorios at St. George Jacobite Syrian Cathedral, Karingachira, on Sunday.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve inaugurates the reception accorded to Malankara Metropolitan Joseph Mor Gregorios at St. George Jacobite Syrian Cathedral, Karingachira, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Joseph Mor Gregorios, Metropolitan of the Jacobite Syrian Church, has the strength of character, maturity and experience to guide the Church in the midst of difficulties facing it, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve here on February 25 (Sunday). “He is a capable person who will help keep the ship of the Church steady along with Catholicos Baselios Thomas I who has displayed a determination that has not failed before in the most adverse of circumstances,” he added.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of a convention of the faithful and recpetion accorded to the Metropolitan at the Karingachira St. George Jacobite Syrian Cathedral. He said that Kerala had always respected diversity. The LDF government has consistently defended this diversity. The Church leadership too was entrusted with the task of protecting diversity while keeping its identity, he added.

The convention was attended by thousands of devotees from different parts of the State and addressed by political leaders and representatives of various church denominations.

Related Topics

Kochi / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.