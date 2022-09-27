Recent murders in Kochi occurred due to ‘sudden provocation’, say police

‘Gangsters not involved in six of the seven murders that occurred in the city during the past two months’

With allegation rife that slack patrolling at night is leading to a rise in crimes, including murders and drug peddling in the city, the Kochi city police issued a press release on Tuesday, saying that gangsters were not involved in six of the seven murders that occurred in the city during the past two months. Also Read Three murders in quick succession rattle Kochi residents The accused in one case had a criminal background. Most murders occurred due to ‘sudden provocation’, personal rivalry, or family strife. Moreover, all accused have been arrested, barring in one murder case. A total of 461 drug-related cases were registered in August alone, and people, including foreign nationals who were part of the drug mafia, involved were arrested. Patrolling has been intensified at night, including by posting personnel in mufti. Awareness classes and Yodhav scheme were launched to curb drug menace, it said.



