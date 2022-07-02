Recalling the origins of Kudumbashree on its silver jubilee

July 02, 2022 20:40 IST

‘While other schemes focussed on subsidy, Kudumbashree stood for empowerment through enterprise’

The State Poverty Eradication Mission Kudumbashree, now in its silver jubilee year, has impressed the world by creating an army of economically, socially, and politically mobile women. They have launched thousands of micro enterprises ranging from canteens to processed food units, fresh chicken sales points, and farming. One of the most significant contributions of the Kudumbashree mission is the way it has mobilised women to create their own employment opportunities and to ensure their political participation, especially during the local body elections.

Kudumbashree's first Executive Director T.K. Jose, who recently retired as Additional Chief Secretary, said the mission is a convergence of a number of poverty alleviation programmes that had run parallelly through various government departments. These included programmes such as Urban Basic Services for the Poor, Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas, and Prime Minister's Rozgar Yojana. He also said his experience as the head of the apex fisheries cooperative Matsyafed, and works in the coastal areas had helped.

Alappuzha model

The seed of Kudumbashree, which has grown into a massive tree, can be seen in the poverty eradication programme in Alappuzha district launched in the financial year 1992-93. A multi-dimensional poverty index comprising of nine indicators was created to select members of the Kudumbashree groups and the first Community Development Society was registered in the district in 1992-93. At the core of the programme was to create income-generating activities by groups of women. The Alappuzha experiment was a success, recognised by UNICEF. The group also received the UN “We The People Award”. By 1995, Alappuzha began to be recognised as a model and it was replicated in Malappuram, which was counted as one of the 100 poorest districts in the country.

The former official said he prepared a long report on replicating the experiences in Alappuzha and Malappuram in all districts in the State.

Paradigm shift

M. Ramanunny, who was among the first batch of officers in the full fledged Kudumbashree mission and worked as the first programme coordinator, said the mission brought about a paradigm shift by focusing on empowerment through enterprise. Eradicating inter-generational poverty was a key area and until the establishment of Kudumbashree, poverty alleviation programmes consisted mostly of providing subsidies. The mission also changed the culture of Kerala, he added. He also remembers the years with Kudumbashree with great satisfaction.

45.85 lakh women

The mission has around 45.85 lakh women under its fold under 3,06,551 neighbourhood groups. There are also 19,470 Area Development Societies, 1,070 Community Development Societies, and 49,200 micro enterprises under these groups. Another indication of the empowerment of women is that a total of 1,918 Kudumbashree members contested the local body elections in Ernakulam and 602 made it to various local bodies. There are around 7,000 Kudumbashree members, who are also part of various local bodies across the State.

Omana Ratnakaran and a group of 11 women under her leadership launched the Kudumbashree New Akshaya canteen near Ponnurunni in 2000. The group spent ₹1 lakh at that time to launch the venture and it is now quite a flourishing unit after the pandemic, she said. Now the canteen is manned by a group of 12, providing them regular employment and remunerative returns.

Former district mission coordinator in Ernakulam Tani Thomas said everyone working with the mission had great freedom to implement ideas and expressed happiness at having been given an opportunity to help change lives of people. She said she had worked with the mission for 14 years, from almost the beginning through its teething troubles and maturity.

M.K. Shasheendran, who was assistant district coordinator in Ernakulam, recalled the origins of the mission and how it had helped streamline poverty eradication activities through coordination. Kabeer B. Haroon, former district mission coordinator, said his seven years with the mission gave him a lot of satisfaction by giving an opportunity to thousands of people.