Rebels threaten to lay siege to Bishop Puthur, curia members at deacons’ ordination 

Published - October 23, 2024 08:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The group of lay rebels in the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly of the Syro-Malabar Church has said they will lay siege to apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur and archdiocesan curia members at the venue of the ordination of eight deacons.

Riju Kanjookkaran, spokesman for the lay rebel group Almaya Munnettam, Lay People to Fore, said here on Wednesday that the members of the group did not approve of the appointment of the new curia members.  Both the Apostolic Administrator and curia members would be boycotted at all the public venues as a sign of protest. 

The group also claimed that the two groups — the official group and the rebels —were bound by agreements they had reached but the bishops were not honouring their part of the commitment.

The rebel group also claimed that the agreement signed by the eight deacons prior to ordination to priesthood was the result  of discussions between the lay groups and priests in the archdiocese. There was no condition that the newly ordained priests would celebrate only the synod-prescribed unified Mass, Mr. Kanjookkaran claimed.

