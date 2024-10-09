Rebels evicted from Bishop’s House; new curia administrators for archdiocese 

The rift in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church over the ordination of deacons and Mass liturgy has widened with vociferous claims and counterclaims by both the rebels and the official hierarchy after half a dozen rebels, including a few priests, were evicted by the police from the Bishop’s House in the early hours of Wednesday.

The official administration took strong action and relieved some archdiocesan functionaries, appointing new priests in their place. Those appointed include a new protosyncellus, chancellor, assistant finance officer, and secretary. The appointments were announced after apostolic administrator Bishop Bosco Puthur returned to the Bishop’s House from the Syro-Malabar Church headquarters from where he requested the rebels to leave the House.

He said in a communication to members of the archdiocese that under the current circumstances, it was better that the police continued to be present on the Bishop’s House premises. He banned all unauthorised meetings on the premises.

The rebels stormed the Bishop’s House on September 29, laid siege to it, forcing Bishop Puthur to flee the place with top archdiocesan functionaries. The rebels demanded unconditional assurance from the authorities to ordain the deacons, who were waiting for priesthood.

But the Church officially said if the deacons gave a written undertaking to follow the unified, synod Mass, they would be ordained, a condition the rebels rejected. They said the convention of full people-facing Mass would continue in the archdiocese despite the synod’s decision to the contrary.

The rebel group, in the meanwhile, accused Bishop Puthur of being a ‘dictator’. “The bishop returned to the Bishop’s House, which he had left on September 26, with police cover to appoint a group that is against the interests of the archdiocese to key posts in the archdiocesan curia,” they said.

Senior priest Jose Vailkodath, public relations officer for the rebel group, Athiroopatha Samrakshan Samithi, expressed surprise and described as “strange” the appointment of Father Joshi Puthuva as chancellor. He was an accused in the alleged land scandal and was procurator under the former major archbishop George Alencherry, he said.

The rebels said they rejected the apostolic administrator and his new team of archdiocesan curia administrators. They claimed that central to the current controversy in the archdiocese was neither deacons’ ordination nor the Mass liturgy but an attempt to wipe out the land scandal in which the former major archbishop was an accused.