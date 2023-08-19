Rebel group vows to block basilica rector

August 19, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The rebel group in the Syro Malabar Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly has said that its members will block Father Antony Puthavelil, rector of St. Mary’s Basilica, from celebrating the unified Mass recommended by the synod of the Church.

A statement issued by Alamaya Munnettam, the lay people’s group, in favour of continuing with the present practice of a fully people-facing mass, alleged that Father Puthavelil had entered the St. Mary’s Basilica last week under the cover of darkness, and that if he tried to celebrate the synod Mass on Sunday, he would be prevented from doing so.

The group also claimed that the 326 churches in the archdiocese would celebrate the fullly people-facing Mass on Sunday against a diktat of papal delegate Cyril Vasil for celebration of the unified Mass from August 20.

