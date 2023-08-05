Rebel group voices reservations about papal delegate’s visit 

August 05, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

Almaya Munnettam, the lay people’s group in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archidocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, has expressed reservations about papal delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasiľs visit to Kochi.

An official communication from the archdiocese early this week had said that the papal delegate would study the division in the archdiocese over the way the Mass was said. The rebel group, which has vociferously called for a fully congregation-facing Mass against the synodal decision, claimed here that the archbishop’s visit continued to be under wraps, and that nothing was clear about his mandate.

The papal delegate arrived here on Friday. He was welcomed at the Kochi airport by curia bishop Sebastian Vaniyapurackal. He will stay at the headquarters of the religious order Carmelites of Mary Immaculate at Kakkanad. It has been reported that he will be in Kochi till August 21.

The lay people’s forum said members of the archdiocese stood firm on their demand for justice while claiming that their hope of getting justice from the papal delegate appeared remote.