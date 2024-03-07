GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rebel group strikes strident pose on mass liturgy issue

March 07, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Lay people’s group Almaya Munnettam in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church claimed here that repeated attempts by ‘Chaledean forces’ to celebrate the unified mass at St. Mary’s Basilica had been foiled by their intervention.

The rebel group, stridently opposed to the synod in favour of full people-facing mass, said it would strongly resist attempts by the pro-synod group to organise protests.

The anti-synod group also described their rivals as those who created trouble at St. Mary’s Basilica, the seat of the archdiocese. The pro-synod group failed, despite attempts over a period of 15 days, to organise a mass at the basilica. They were able to garner the support of only around 300 people, and most of them comprised people from outside the archdiocese, the rebels alleged.

It is to counter the activities of the pro-synod group that vigilance committees had been formed in all parishes in the archdiocese, said Riju Kanjookkkaran, spokesman for Almaya Munnettam. For the record, the pro-synod group had laid siege to the archbishop’s house and demanded apostolic administrator Bosco Puthur to implement the decision on pro-synod mass in the archdiocese.

