Realty firm challenges Centre’s directive for action against its apartment project near Mangalavanam

March 01, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Kochi

The Kerala High Court has issued notice to the Union Ministry of Environment , Forest and Climate Change, State Pollution Control Board, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, and the Chief Wildlife Warden on a petition filed by Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited challenging the Ministry’s directive to the Pollution Control Board to take action against the firm for obtaining environmental clearance for its apartment project ,Tata Tritvam, near Mangalavanam in the city, allegedly by concealing the correct information on the forest area.

The Ministry had alleged in its letter addressed to the State Pollution Control Board that the firm had not provided correct information in its application seeking environmental clearance with respect to distance from the “Mangalavanam bird sanctuary” and it had started construction before the grant of environmental clearance.

The petitioner-firm pointed out that it had already clarified to the Ministry that Mangalavanam was sought to be declared as an eco-sensitive zone by a notification dated September 7, 2020. However, the notification was still in the draft stage and had not been notified as yet. Besides, the project was not within 400 metres from the Mangalavanam bird sanctuary as alleged.

Despite the fact that there was no eco-sensitive zone near the project site, the petitioner, by way of abundant caution, had also submitted an application on April 1, 2016 seeking sanction of the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL).

However, it did not get any reply and so, the same was therefore only to be viewed as having received deemed approval. The allegation of the Centre was based on a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) which was prejudiced one.

In fact, it had obtained the permits of the Kochi Corporation as well as clearance from the State Pollution Control Board. The project had also received occupancy certificates from the Corporation in 2016 and the apartments were also duly allotted and handed over to buyers.

The petitioner alleged that the Union Environment Ministry issued the directive to the Pollution Control Board to take action against the petitioner without conducting a proper inspection and without appreciating the actual facts.

Therefore, the action of the Ministry was “unreasonable, arbitrary and violative of the principles of natural justice”

The court, while issuing the notice, restrained the pollution control board till March 17 from initiating further proceedings against the firm on the basis of the communication from the Union Environment Ministry.