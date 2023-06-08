Ready to step down under pact, says Thrikkakara Municipality chairperson Ajitha Thankappan

June 08, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Thrikkakara Municipality chairperson Ajitha Thankappan has said that she is ready to step down from her position if the ruling front asks her to do so. “I am more than willing to step down,” she told The Hindu on Thursday referring to the political arrangement under which the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson are shared for a period of two-and-a-half-year each.

She said she would step down on June 27 under the agreement reached within the ruling Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). Her deputy A.A. Ibrahimkutty of the IUML will also step down. Radhamani Pillai of the Congress and P.M. Younus of the IUML will then take charge as chairperson and vice-chairperson respectively.

She said she had not expected to be selected as chairperson, and that she was ending her term without achieving some of the key targets. She alleged that her own party colleagues often stood in the way of the smooth administration of the municipality. When projects were put up for the council’s approval, she said, her own supporters appeared as if they had sided with the Opposition to counter them.

Controversies

Ms. Thankappan’s term in office was marked by a controversy over municipal authorities sanctioning the killing of stray dogs and allegations by some councillors that the chairperson had distributed ₹10,000 each to the 43 councillors along with ‘Onakkodi’ in August 2021. However, an inquiry was conducted by the Congress leadership, which ended the controversy even as she herself had vehemently denied the allegations and threatened to take the matter to court.

The outgoing chairperson said she had drawn up a list of three projects to be launched before she remitted office. The first priority is to begin work on the municipal shopping complex. The old complex is located close to the municipal office. It is in poor condition, and it was decided that a new structure would be established in keeping with the present requirements.

Another project is a housing complex at Vanachira in the 14th division on a 50-cent plot. The third project is the beautification of the Kadambrayar and establishing facilities for people to spend their leisure time using gyms and boat rides.

A total of ₹4.5 crore had been set aside for the Kadambrayar beautification project. The municipal council had earmarked ₹13.5 crore for the shopping complex project. She said it was her wish that at least the foundation should be laid for the new shopping complex before she stepped down.

Ms. Thankappan has been a member of the council for four terms. In 2010, she was the chairperson of the public works standing committee.