Kochi

Ready to face probe: MLA

P.T. Thomas, Thrikkakara MLA, has said he is not afraid of any investigation against him.

He was reacting to reports that the Pinarayi Vijayan government had instituted a Vigilance inquiry against him. He welcomed the investigation, expressed willingness to face it even as he recalled that there were inquires against him in the past too.

All those inquiries had come to nothing, he said.

