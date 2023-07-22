Reading box to inculcate love for books in students

July 22, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

A small box akin to a letter box in front of the staff room right next to where the morning assembly is held has become the centre of attraction for students of the Ramamangalam High School near Piravom since it was put up there earlier this week.

Named Reading Box, it is part of an initiative launched by the school in association with the local Kizhumury library to inculcate the habit of reading among students. It is part of the State Library Council’s move to encourage reading among students.

“Students are being encouraged to read and deposit their book reviews in the box. The box will be opened every two months and the best two reviews will be awarded,” said Hari R. Namboodiripad, Malayalam teacher for primary classes in the school.

Students can either choose the books from the school library or pick it from the Kizhumury library. “We have also volunteered to arrange books in the school on demand. Students are also free to walk into our library to pick books even if they don’t have a membership,” said Sindhu Sasi, librarian of Kizhumury library.

The idea had its genesis in a somewhat similar initiative called ‘Answer Box’ that was prevalent in the school till the 2019 academic year before the onset of the pandemic.

It involved a question being posted on the school notice board to which the students were required to find the answer and deposit it in the box. Questions were drawn from a diverse range of topics. The focus was primarily on finding queries, answers to which cannot be found through a mere Google search but which needed the students to refer books. The goal ultimately was to draw students to books and inculcate in them an inquisitive culture.

“It was initially introduced at Kakkoor library almost a decade back when I was the vice president. It drew the attention of the Muvattupuzha taluk library council and the State library council and they adopted it. That programme has been given a tweak and has now been introduced as ‘Reading Box,” said Mr. Namboodiripad.

