Reaching out to migrant workers a challenge

Though local bodies in the district have set up community kitchens in the past few days, reaching out to all migrant workers has been a tough task.

District Labour Officer (Enforcement) V.B. Biju said that the Department had been receiving complaints from workers who were running out of food and was directing them to nearby community kitchens and panchayat members. But the situation was complex, he said. “Language is sometimes an issue. Besides, if the community kitchen is far away from where the worker lives, that could be another problem. New problems crop up each day, but it should be possible to resolve them soon,” he said.

Rajendra Naik, who lives at Vazhakulam and works at a plywood factory, said workers at Vazhakulam were unaware of a community kitchen in the panchayat. He had been receiving calls from others in the area who were distressed about running out of groceries and having to pay rent soon.

Workers would have to approach ward members and pick up parcels of food from the kitchen, said a Vazhakulam panchayat official.

A worker who lives near Kandanthara in Perumbavoor said he had received a packet of food two days ago, but nothing after that. He was told that the owner of the building he stays in would help out with food.

It might not be feasible for landlords to provide food to workers for long periods of time, considering there could be several people living in a single building, said Benoy Peter, director, Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development.

Perumbavoor Municipal Chairperson Sathy Jayakrishnan said the community kitchen and camp were largely focused on footloose workers. “Migrant workers employed in plywood companies, hotels, and mills will be provided food by the owners of the companies,” she said. The municipality’s community kitchen was feeding around 700 persons daily and, the numbers were increasing, she said.

In the wake of migrant workers protesting in Kottayam, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) K. Karthick, along with other officials, visited Perumbavoor on Sunday and discussed issues faced by workers with them.

Meanwhile, in the city, K.V.P. Krishnakumar, councillor representing Ernakulam South, said a camp for migrant workers would soon be set up at Maharaja’s College.