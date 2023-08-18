Re-survey at Kuzhalnadan’s ancestral property

August 18, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - KOCHI

Revenue officials on Friday carried out a re-survey of the ancestral property of Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan at Kadavoor, near Muvattupuzha, in Ernakulam following a complaint that he had illegally converted paddy field for constructing a building. The re-survey was carried out following a complaint filed by a DYFI leader. The CPI(M) had recently levelled a series of allegations against Mr. Kuzhalnadan, including amassment of wealth. Incidentally, Mr. Kuzhalnadan had raised the issue of T. Veena, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, receiving payments for a consultancy service from an Aluva-based firm. Mr. Kuzhalnadan shot back by inviting party leaders to inspect his documents and records. The legislator also challenged CPI(M) leaders to release the documents of income of Ms. Veena. Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran said the Congress would defend Mr. Kuzhalnadan from “the government-sponsored political witch-hunt” unleashed against him at the instance of the Chief Minister. Mr. Sudhakaran said that Mr. Vijayan ordered Vigilance and Revenue inquiries against Mr. Kuzhalnadan to wreak vengeance for questioning the “inexplicable payments” made to the latter’s daughter by the firm.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.