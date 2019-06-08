Kochi

Re-read the epics to explore more pathways: Speaker

Speaker P.Sreeramakrishnan presenting the S.K.Pottekkat literary award to M.K.Muneer, MLA, in Kozhikode on Saturday.

S.K. Pottekkat award presented to Muneer for book on Sreenarayana Guru

Assembly Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan has said that a re-reading of the epics, streams of thought and indigenous science of India is the need of the hour.

Speaking after presenting the S.K. Pottekkat literary award to M.K. Muneer, MLA, in Kozhikode on Saturday, he said that it was not any fault with the current readings that called for a re-reading, but a need to keep up with the modern times and to explore more plathways.

Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said that Mr. Muneer was a philosopher-turned-politician, whose quick wit and reasoning often livened up the Legislative Assembly. “He is a different brand of politician, who with his views, have changed the political scenario of the State”, he said. He commented Mr.Muneer for his role in introducing a new form of fearless and bold journalism in the State, referring to India Vision, the first news channel in Malayalam, which he had founded.

The Speaker said that Mr.Muneer deserved the award named after S.K.Pottekkat, the best known travelogue writer in Malayalam. “S.K. was known for his unique interventions on language”, he said. Mr.Muneer bagged the award for his book “Sreenarayana Guru: Moonnu Vicharangal” that focused on the philosophy of Sree Narayana Guru. The Speaker pointed out the need for more re-readings on Indian philosophy.

Sumitra, daughter of S.K.Pottekkat, was present on the occasion.

