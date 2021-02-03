Re-examination option a relief for MGU students

Kochi

03 February 2021 01:05 IST

System will continue till further notice, says Controller of Examinations

Nearly 200 students who had remained either in quarantine or tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 availed of the option to appear for re-examination for undergraduate and postgraduate students of Mahatma Gandhi University since July last.

The university had offered the re-examination option to ensure that the aspirants did not lose out an exam after being in quarantine or having tested positive. The 200-odd students who availed of the re-examination option belonged to sixth semester undergraduate batches; fourth semester postgraduate batches; B. Ed; and B.Tech. programmes. They had missed out on the exams held from July to September when stringent restrictions were in place.

“The option to appear for a re-test has turned advantageous for the candidates,” pointed out C.M. Sreejith, Controller of Examinations. “They did not take the risk of travelling all the way to exam centres, as per the protocol. Of the nearly 200 students who had availed of the re-test option, the majority were candidates who had remained in quarantine,” he said.

The varsity has decided to continue offering the re-test option to students who are in quarantine or test positive for the disease.

“It will be available till further notice,” said Dr. Sreejith.

Directive to colleges

However, managements of affiliated colleges have been told to strictly comply with the safety guidelines to be followed while holding semester exams. They have to inform the health and police authorities about the exam schedule in advance. The entry for teachers and students should be restricted through the main gate. Candidates should wear masks and break the chain by washing their hands at the kiosks set up at the entrance of each college. The authorities have to provide soap and sanitiser, besides ensuring adequate water supply at the kiosks.

Students should not be allowed to crowd inside or outside the campus after the examination is over. They can turn up on the campus one hour before the exam schedule to avoid crowding and rush minutes before the start of the exam. Only 20 students should be permitted inside a classroom. At least two-metre distance should be ensured between each candidate. The classrooms used for holding exams have to be disinfected daily, according to the guidelines prescribed by the university.