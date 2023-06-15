Re-determine economic reservation for forward communities, says KRLCC

June 15, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council (KRLCC) has demanded that the Assembly Committee for Welfare of Backward Class Communities recommend, after a study, steps to re-determine the reservation quota of 10% provided to economically weaker sections of forward communities. The issue was raised in a memorandum submitted to the Kerala Legislative Assembly Committee at its meeting in Kochi on Thursday.

Through the 103rd amendment of the Constitution, a maximum of 10% of seats are reserved for economically weaker sections of forward communities for admission to educational institutions, including private institutions, beyond the existing reservation. The 10% reservation proposed through the 103rd amendment is not a uniform rate to be implemented across India. Since the number of forward communities varies from State to State, the constitutional amendment proposes a provision of a maximum of 10% reservation.

KRLCC vice president Joseph Jude and general secretary Father Thomas Tharayil pointed out that backward classes suffered “irreparable loss” with the implementation of economic reservation for non-reserved categories without preparation and conducting studies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Narendran Commission report is two decades old. A new commission should be appointed to study the employment representation and loss to the Latin Catholic and Dalit Christian communities during the said period. The KRLCC demanded that steps be taken to increase the percentage of educational reservation for the community in a manner similar to that of employment and make it 4%.

None of the successive governments in Kerala has made any recommendation to the Centre so far for the restoration of Scheduled Caste status for Dalit Christians. The long-standing demand of Dalit Christians that the Kerala Assembly pass a resolution to include them in the Scheduled Caste category is still pending.

The KRLCC also demanded that the difficulties associated with obtaining Latin Catholic community certificates be urgently looked into. Immediate steps should also be taken to make it easier for Latin Catholics living in hilly areas and some parts of the State to get community/non-creamy layer certificates.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.