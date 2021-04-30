RDO booked for protocol violation

The officer had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2

The Muvattupuzha police on Friday slapped a case against Muvattupuzha Revenue Divisional Officer A.P. Kiran under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance for alleged quarantine violation.

The move was in the wake of a complaint that Mr. Kiran had turned up at the office despite testing positive for SARS-COV-2. The petition said that he had undergone the test on Thursday and should have remained in quarantine till the result was out.

However, Mr. Kiran on his part claimed that he was tested only on Friday and termed the petition politically motivated. “I was at office only for an hour and left as soon as the result was known. I was returning officer for Sunday’s counting and had to hand over charge, besides signing next month’s salary bills,” he said. Mr. Kiran claimed that he was asymptomatic.