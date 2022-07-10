RBDCK to acquire land for Atlantis rail overbridge in Kochi

Proposed structure expected to reduce vehicular pressure on city roads

A view of Atlantis railway crossing. The proposed bridge will connect Panampilly Nagar to M.G. Road near the Cochin Shipyard main gate junction. File photo

The 1.7-acre land, which the Kochi Corporation had acquired for the Atlantis rail overbridge, will be handed over to the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK).

The decision was taken at a recent review meeting of major city projects. The RBDCK will carry out the remaining land acquisition for the project. It is estimated that nearly one more acre will have to be acquired for the project. The funds for the acquisition will be sourced directly to the RBDCK, which is implementing the project.

After utilising the acquired land for the bridge project, houses will be constructed on the remaining land for people who lost their houses during the land acquisition. A report for the housing project will be drawn up shortly. The meeting has also decided to speed up the land acquisition for other bridges, including the Vaduthala ROB.

The valuation of some buildings and structures located on the holdings will also have to be carried out. The Buildings division of the Public Works Department would carry out the valuation of the buildings, said an official of the Kochi Corporation.

The proposed bridge will connect Panampilly Nagar to M.G. Road near the Cochin Shipyard main gate junction. The bridge that will run parallel to the South overbridge is expected to reduce vehicular pressure on city roads to a considerable extent.

Incidentally, the bridge project has been on the priority list of the past few regimes of the Kochi Corporation. The delay in acquiring the land had been the major bottleneck in its implementation, said civic officials.

It was estimated that the land acquisition component of the project would require ₹48.87 crore. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, which is funding the project, has earmarked ₹89.77 crore for the work.

The meeting was attended by District Collector Jafar Malik, MP Hibi Eden, Mayor M. Anilkumar, and MLA T.J. Vinod among others.