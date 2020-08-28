RAY project: Opposition files complaint with Vigilance

Kochi

Mayor defends decision to return security deposit

A day after the civic administration passed the file for returning the advance, paid by the contractor of the Rajeev Awas Yojana housing project at West Kochi, through late night-voting, the opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) filed a complaint with the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau seeking a probe into the deal.

Drawing a comparison between the housing project and the alleged corruption in the construction of Palarivattom flyover, LDF councillors said the civic body’s decision to return the security deposit before the completion of the construction amounted to corruption.

Though the proposed project was for the construction of a 12-storey building, the contractor could compete only one storey. The firm, which was selected for the project, had failed to qualify during the initial rounds of selection process. However, the agency was picked up for the job after bypassing rules and procedures. The firm was unduly favoured with the help and support of some of the senior officials of the Local Self-Government Department, according to LDF councillors K.J. Antony, V.P. Chandran and Benedict Fernandez, who filed the complaint.

Mayor’s stance

Mayor Soumini Jain said the decision to return the security deposit was taken in good faith for ensuring that the work would not be stopped half way. The decision was taken on the recommendation given by finance and engineering departments of the civic body and the then secretary of the corporation. “The Mayor can exercise the discretion for salvaging such projects. The housing project, once completed, will provide shelter for around 350 families,” she said.

While the cost of the first tower in the project, which was being constructed by the civic body, was ₹39 crore, the second tower, which would be constructed by Cochin Smart Mission Limited, would require ₹47 crore, she said.

Incidentally, the agenda of the project was passed on Thursday after 23 councillors, including Ms. Jain, of the United Democratic Front voted in favour of it. The 21 councillors of the LDF voted against the proposal.