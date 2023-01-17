Ration supply being streamlined through barcode scanning; SMS to confirm delivery  

January 17, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - KOCHI

Those taking ration delivery or buying subsidised items from Supplyco outlets will now have to produce either physical ration cards or cards either on mobile phones or in digital lockers to enable barcode scanning to prevent misuse of ration cards and sale of subsidised items.

There have been complaints that ration card numbers are sometimes used without the genuine card holder knowing about them to take ration delivery or subsidised items. Barcode scanning instead of physically entering card numbers at outlets will prevent misuse of cards, said Sajeev Patjoshi, chairman and managing director, Supplyco.

He added that card holders were now being alerted through SMS informing them of the date and time of delivery of ration supplies. The new service will give a clear picture of ration supplies because a card may be used by different members of the same family.

There have been a few anomalies that are being corrected. They include cards that cannot be scanned. The issue is being addressed, Mr. Patjoshi said. As many as 13 items, including rice and pulses, are among the subsidised items. The earlier practice was to enter details of the quantity of items delivered on physical cards that came in the form of booklets. But the introduction of laminated cards in place of booklets saw disputes and complaints being raised about ration delivery. Scanning the barcode will help overcome such complaints and eliminate scope for disputes to a great extent, the Supplyco chairman said.

Barcode scanning facility will be introduced at Supplyco supermarkets and Maveli superstores in the coming days. The items being delivered through PDS outlets include boiled and raw rice, wheat, sugar, atta, and green gram.

There are a total of 93.22 lakh live ration cards. Of them, 21.36 lakh cards are regularly used by their holders. Supplies for those cards come through 7,870 active shops out of a total of 14,157 registered shops. There are 68,135 cards under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana scheme. A total of 28.79 lakh PDS transactions have been done in the month of January so far.