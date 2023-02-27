Ration dealers consider surrendering EPOS machines in protest against ‘disruptions’

February 27, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - KOCHI

Ration dealers may consider surrendering their electronic point of sale (EPOS) machines to the authorities in protest against what they claimed to be frequent disruption in ration distribution.

Johnny Nellore, former MLA and leader of All Kerala Retail Ration Dealers’ Association, claimed here that ration dealers planned to get together to determine a path to protest, including surrendering of EPOS machines by March 2. He, however, said the decision would be taken only after wide consultations with the dealers.

The protest is being planned in the background of what Mr. Nellore claimed was frequent disruptions, including on Monday. Ration buyers are queuing up before shops and they blame the dealers for the EPOS machine faults.

An official of the Civil Supplies department denied the allegations. The official said EPOS machine faults were not frequent but the end-of-the-month rush witnessed some disruptions, which were not protracted ones.

The official also added that the district-level supply offices reported problems to the headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram and the IT section to repair the fault. However, the current bout of problems has been blamed on the payment server based in Hyderabad going down. However, it is expected to be up and running without delay.

Mr. Nellore blamed Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil for what he claimed was a lack of understanding of the problem.

It is estimated that there are over 14,000 ration dealers across Kerala with Ernakulam district accounting for over 1,200 of the outlets. Many of the outlets had not been able to function on Monday due to the EPOS machine fault, said Mr. Nellore. The official said around 65% of rations had been delivered so far in February.