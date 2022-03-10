Rate for RT-PCR: issue referred to Division Bench

Fresh petition on reduction of price for test

Fresh petition on reduction of price for test

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan of the Kerala High Court on Thursday referred to a Division Bench the issue relating to the fixation of charges for the RT-PCR test, as he held a divergent view from another judge who ruled that the government had no power to regulate the price of the test.

While considering a new petition by two diagnostic laboratories challenging the reduction in the charge for the test, the judge observed that the State was facing a pandemic situation. The government was doing its level best to do the needful to see that the public was not affected. In such a situation, the government took certain steps to control the price of RT-PCR tests. There was sufficient source of power for the State government to regulate the price of the RT-PCR tests. The ultimate person affected by the fluctuation in the rate of the RT-PCR test was the poor citizens of the country.

The court, while passing a reference order, observed that a detailed consideration of the issues by a Division Bench was necessary, especially about the source of the power of the State government.