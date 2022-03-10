Rate for RT-PCR: issue referred to Division Bench
Fresh petition on reduction of price for test
Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan of the Kerala High Court on Thursday referred to a Division Bench the issue relating to the fixation of charges for the RT-PCR test, as he held a divergent view from another judge who ruled that the government had no power to regulate the price of the test.
While considering a new petition by two diagnostic laboratories challenging the reduction in the charge for the test, the judge observed that the State was facing a pandemic situation. The government was doing its level best to do the needful to see that the public was not affected. In such a situation, the government took certain steps to control the price of RT-PCR tests. There was sufficient source of power for the State government to regulate the price of the RT-PCR tests. The ultimate person affected by the fluctuation in the rate of the RT-PCR test was the poor citizens of the country.
The court, while passing a reference order, observed that a detailed consideration of the issues by a Division Bench was necessary, especially about the source of the power of the State government.
