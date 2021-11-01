Rare medical procedure done at city hospital

KOCHI

01 November 2021 22:27 IST

Doctors at Aster Medcity here have treated a 53-year-old patient from Malappuram suffering from irregular heartbeat using a minimally invasive procedure called balloon cryoablation.

The woman was in an extremely critical condition with water in her chest due to an abnormal heartbeat. She was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and was previously on medical treatment. The procedure was performed based on the patient’s safety, critical condition and risk of developing complications, said a release issued by the hospital.

Cryoablation is an innovative way to restore a normal heartbeat after interrupting abnormal electrical pathways that lead to stroke and other heart failures, it said.

Dr. Praveen Sreekumar, consultant cardiologist and electrophysiologist, said that the procedure was painless and safe compared with other heart surgeries. Once the procedure was completed, most patients could avoid medication. Patients who underwent this procedure with an accurate diagnosis at an early stage were less likely to have a recurrence of the disease, he said.