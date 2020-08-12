Rape survivor stable, shifted out of ICU

KOCHI

12 August 2020 23:34 IST

Psychiatric counselling for the 75-year-old to begin soon

The 75-year-old Scheduled Caste woman who was suspected to have been brutally raped and has been under treatment at the Kolencherry Medical College since then is now stable and out of danger.

She was admitted to the hospital on the night of August 2. Though she was brought in with injuries believed to have been sustained from a fall, it soon emerged that she was a rape victim.

“She has been shifted out of the surgical Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to the room, and her vitals are now stable. She is now able to walk and can have food orally. She may be discharged in a few days,” said hospital sources. Psychiatric counselling will start shortly, since the primary objective is to ensure that her physical health is restored, they added.

The victim was subjected to hours-long surgery for internal wounds the day after her admission. Since then, she had been kept at the surgical ICU before she was moved into the room two days ago. Her medical expenses are being met by the State government.

The tragic incident was reported at Kolencherry within the Puthencruz police station limits. Three persons, including a woman and her son, were arrested in this connection late on Tuesday night.

While the key accused, a lorry driver, had allegedly raped the woman, she was brutally assaulted by another accused and the son of the fellow accused woman at whose house the incident took place.

According to the police, the victim, who was mentally unstable and was in the habit of wandering about, ended up at the wrong place at the wrong time. She was later dropped off at her home, and her children were told that she had suffered injuries from a fall.