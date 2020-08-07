Rape survivor continues to make progress

The 75-year-old woman who was suspected to have been raped continues to make slow progress though her condition remains critical at the Kolancherry Medical College Hospital, where she was admitted Sunday night.

She remains at the surgical intensive care unit following her surgery on Monday. Her condition is being reviewed by surgery, urology, gynaecology and critical care teams.As per a medical bulletin, her vitals are stable while kidney functioning is normal. She continues to be on oxygen support.

“The patient continues to be on antibiotics, pain killers, chest physiotherapy and other supportive medication. She is restless at times and psychological support is being provided by the psychiatry department. Overall her condition has improved slightly but is still critical,” the medical bulletin said.

The tragic incident was reported at Kolancherry within Puthencruz police station limits on Sunday. Three persons, including a woman and her son, were arrested in this connection on Tuesday late night.