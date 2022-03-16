Rape survivor complains against defence lawyers

Bid to influence witnesses, tamper with digital evidence

The survivor in the actor rape case has complained against the three lawyers of actor Dileep for allegedly attempting to influence the witnesses and tamper with the digital evidence in the case.

In her letter to the secretary of the Bar Council of Kerala (BCK), the survivor said senior lawyer B. Raman Pillai had directly attempted to influence a witness in the case by offering him ₹25 lakh and five cents of land. The act of the lawyer amounted to professional misconduct, she complained.

Besides Mr. Pillai, Philip T. Varghese and Sujesh Menon, the lawyers of Dileep, who was arraigned as the 8th accused in the case, were involved in influencing the witnesses and tampering with digital evidence. They were also involved in the destruction of evidence from the mobile phone of the accused, she complained.

Dileep was accused of conspiring with the accused in the rape case.

The acts of the lawyers, who are supposed to help the court find out the truth in the case and to dispense justice, amounted to professional misconduct. Hence, the Bar council should conduct a detailed investigation and take action against the erring lawyers, she said in her complaint.

When contacted, Mr. Pillai said it was premature to respond to the developments. On receiving a complaint, the council, which is a statutory body, will look into its nature to decide whether it is real or malicious. It will also consider the maintainability of the complaint before accepting it on file. It is only after these processes that notices can be issued to the parties concerned. Till now, no notice had been received, he said.

Responding to the developments, K.N. Anilkumar, the council chairman, said the complainant was asked to rectify the defects in the complaint. While filing a complaint against the lawyers for professional misconduct, it has to be given in writing. Besides the original complaint, its 30 copies have to be provided to the council and a fee remitted. Once the complainant complies with these statutory requirements, the complaint will be considered, said Mr. Anilkumar.

Incidentally, the trial in the rape case is being held at a Special Court in Kochi.