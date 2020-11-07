Rape accused sentenced to 12 years rigorous imprisonment

The case dates back to 2011

The Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, for the trial of cases relating to atrocities and sexual violence against women and children on Friday sentenced a person to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment in a case of rape in North Paravur dating back to 2011.

The convict was identified as Sibin of Vadakkekara, who was 25 years old at the time of committing the crime.

The remaining three accused were acquitted for want of evidence, while another has been absconding since 2012. The convict was guilty on three counts under Sections 376 (rape) 377 (unnatural offences), and 384 (extortion). Though he was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment and slapped with a fine of ₹25,000 each on the first two counts of offences, they will run concurrently, while the sentence of two years for extortion will run separately.

“Being the most hated crime, the rape tantamounts to a serious blow to the supreme honour of a woman and offends both her esteem and dignity. The accused must face the consequences of the crime committed by him,” observed judge P.J. Vincent.

The prosecution case was that the victim, who was 23 years old then, was raped multiple times by the convict at the home of the absconding accused with the active abetment of the rest of the accused since March 11, 2011. The offence was captured using a hidden camera, and the convict shared the footage with the rest of the accused over phone.

Since then, the accused individually and collectively extorted ₹25,000 and gold ornaments from the victim by blackmailing her to make public the recordings thus bringing disrepute to her family. Special prosecutor P.A. Bindhu appeared for the prosecution.

The convict allegedly lured the victim with the promise of marriage and raped her without revealing that he had already been married. Though the prosecution charged the rest of the accused with attempting to secure sexual favours from the victim, who once allegedly even had to threaten suicide to escape from the clutches of one of the accused, it could not be proved.

Similarly, the convict was found not guilty of charges under the IT Act.