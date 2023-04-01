Rape accused on bail absconds, fails to turn up at court

April 01, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - KOCHI

A man accused of raping a minor girl went absconding and did not turn up at the Additional District and Sessions Court for Trial of Atrocities and Sexual Violence against Women and Children on the day the verdict was to be issued.

Ruhul Ameen, 32, of Murshidabad in West Bengal was released from judicial custody two days ahead of the verdict after being granted bail by the High Court while the trial was under way. He was accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at knife point after forcibly entering her house in 2019. Later, the girl delivered a baby. Ruhul, who was arrested in 2021, is married and has three children.

Though the bail plea of the accused was strongly opposed by the prosecution and the police in the High Court, it was allowed nevertheless without seeking the status of the trial from the court concerned.

Since the accused was in judicial custody, the trial has been going on at a good pace for the last six months. As he did not turn up at the court on the day the verdict was to be passed, the court issued an arrest warrant. A direction has also been issued to cancel the bail and send notice to the guarantors.

That Ruhul was facing serious charges on seven counts under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act that entailed rigorous imprisonment of up to 50 years makes the incident even more serious. The police suspect that the accused could have fled either to his home district or even to Bangladesh.