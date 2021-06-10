Rape accused nabbed from hide-out in Thrissur

KOCHI

10 June 2021 22:10 IST

Another woman alleges forcible entry into flat, assault

An investigation team from the Central police station arrested Martin Joseph, accused of restraining and raping a woman in an apartment at Marine Drive, from a hide-out near Ayyankunnu Industrial Estate at Kiralur in Thrissur district on Thursday night.

The team will bring him to Kochi on Friday morning. A team led by the Central Station House Officer had been hot on his heels for days now. His arrest comes hours after three of his alleged aides were nabbed on Wednesday night. The High Court was set to hear his anticipatory bail plea on Friday.

“He was caught from the middle of a forest region amidst muddy and wet environs,” said C. H. Nagaraju, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

Martin, hailing from Thrissur, and settled in the city, had been absconding ever since the police registered a case against him on the woman’s petition. The police had also issued a lookout circular against him to stop him from fleeing the State.

The police said that the accused and the victim had been in a live-in relation for over a year before the former allegedly turned abusive in February this year. The victim, hailing from Kannur and settled in Ernakulam as part of work, managed to flee the rented apartment when the accused had gone to fetch food one day. However, she lodged a police petition only on April 8, a month after she had escaped from the alleged torturous life.

The accused had also duped the woman of ₹5 lakh on the pretext of investing in the stock market.

The police have registered a case invoking IPC Sections 376 (rape), 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 days or more), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means or weapons), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property).

The other arrested persons were identified as Dhanesh, 29, Sreeragh, 27, and John Joy, 28. They were accused of having helped Martin to flee the law and arranged him hideouts. Dhanesh allegedly helped Martin to flee the apartment in Thrikkakara where he waa hiding and move to Thrissur just before the police landed there in the morning hours two days ago. CCTV footage has emerged of Martin leaving the apartment.

The other two are charged with arranging him hideouts and food.

Meanwhile, another woman has lodged a petition with the Vanitha police station in the city accusing Martin of assaulting and forcibly taking refuge in her apartment. A separate case has been registered against him invoking IPC Section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).