Rape accused arrested on charge of assaulting woman

Kochi

29 June 2021 22:59 IST

Thrissur native Martin Joseph, who was arrested earlier this month on the charge of confining a costume-designer from Kannur at an apartment at Marine Drive and brutally assaulting her, was arrested yet again on Tuesday on the charge of intruding into the apartment of a woman at Kakkanad on May 31 and assaulting her. He was serving a remand term in connection with the first assault case.

Held with ganja

Akhil Krishna of Vaikom and Sourav of Ernakulam were arrested from Panampilly Nagar by the Ernakulam South Police on Tuesday on the charge of possessing 2 kg of ganja.

