Kochi

Rape accused arrested on charge of assaulting woman

Thrissur native Martin Joseph, who was arrested earlier this month on the charge of confining a costume-designer from Kannur at an apartment at Marine Drive and brutally assaulting her, was arrested yet again on Tuesday on the charge of intruding into the apartment of a woman at Kakkanad on May 31 and assaulting her. He was serving a remand term in connection with the first assault case.

Held with ganja

Akhil Krishna of Vaikom and Sourav of Ernakulam were arrested from Panampilly Nagar by the Ernakulam South Police on Tuesday on the charge of possessing 2 kg of ganja.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2021 11:00:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/rape-accused-arrested-on-charge-of-assaulting-woman/article35045402.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY