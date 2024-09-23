GIFT a SubscriptionGift
RANSAF adds teeth to anti-narcotics drive by police in Ernakulam Range

Updated - September 23, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Range Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (RANSAF) has emerged as another layer of enforcement in the Ernakulam range even as cases registered under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act continue to surge in the district.

RANSAF has been active over the past seven months in the Ernakulam Range covering Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts. This is in addition to the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) being active in every district.

“RANSAF has multi-pronged objectives. One is to create awareness and the other is to make it a force to front-end major cases, especially involving seizures of commercial quantities within the respective police station limits. They have been given extensive training, including in the formalities to be followed with regard to NDPS cases,” said Putta Vimaladitya, District Police Chief (Kochi City).

Two personnel at every police station have been deployed as Special Operation Group (SOG) to function as part of RANSAF. The Kochi City police alone have detected 27 cases involving commercial quantity of drugs so far this year.

Three arrested allegedly with heroin worth ₹20 lakh

The Station House Officers concerned recommend officers to be deployed as SOG. “Officers interested in pursuing NDPS cases are usually chosen for the purpose. They are trained in drug identification and seizures. They can also be part of anti-drug awareness sessions organised by the police,” said Abdul Salam K.A., Assistant Commissioner, Narcotics Cell, Kochi city.

Crackdown

Meanwhile, the Kochi City police have tightened the noose around drug peddling networks through intensified enforcement drive by further strengthening DANSAF considerably.

An additional two sub inspectors and 30-odd police personnel have been enlisted in DANSAF led by the Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner. DANSAF has been conducting coordinated drives with the local police since then.

The impact of the intensified drive is visible from the increased seizures and arrests. As part of this, inspections along public places with dog squads are being carried out regularly, while checking along black spots like the Kaloor stadium area is conducted at least once in a week.

Kochi City police arrest 211 persons in 189 NDPS cases in a month

While ganja is mostly smuggled in from States like Odisha and Andhra Pradesh for circulation largely among migrant workers, synthetic drugs are mostly smuggled in from Bengaluru. Meth, and not MDMA as is widely reported, continues to be the overwhelming favourite among peddlers with social media platforms being used for communications related to transactions, according to the police.

Published - September 23, 2024 08:00 pm IST

