Ramps to be built at 327 booths for differently abled voters

Collector reviews election arrangements with officials

District Collector and election officer S. Suhas has said all basic facilities for the election to the State Assembly in the district will be ready in time.

He was addressing a meeting of polling officials to review election preparations here on Saturday, said a press release.

There will be special arrangements for senior citizens as well as those with different abilities at the polling stations.

Ramps will be built in places where necessary. The communication said that 327 booths would need ramps out of the 3,899 polling booths in the district.

The places where ramps will be built include 40 government buildings and 168 private buildings as well as temporarily built facilities. The ramps will be ready in five days.

The Collector also issued instructions to KSEB officials to provide electricity connection to polling booths that do not have power links now.

Two stations in Kothamangalam constituency would run on electricity generators because there was no way of providing normal power connections to them, the press release said.