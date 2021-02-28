Ramps to be built at 327 booths for differently abled voters

District Collector and election officer S. Suhas has said all basic facilities for the election to the State Assembly in the district will be ready in time.
He was addressing a meeting of polling officials to review election preparations here on Saturday, said a press release.
There will be special arrangements for senior citizens as well as those with different abilities at the polling stations.
Ramps will be built in places where necessary. The communication said that 327 booths would need ramps out of the 3,899 polling booths in the district.
The places where ramps will be built include 40 government buildings and 168 private buildings as well as temporarily built facilities. The ramps will be ready in five days.
The Collector also issued instructions to KSEB officials to provide electricity connection to polling booths that do not have power links now.
Two stations in Kothamangalam constituency would run on electricity generators because there was no way of providing normal power connections to them, the press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath