HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ramesh Chennithala slams police for serious lapses

July 30, 2023 03:51 am | Updated 03:51 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged serious lapses on the part of the police in the incident related to the alleged murder of a minor migrant girl in Aluva.

He said not just women but even little children were not safe in Kerala. The slow pace of police probe despite getting early signs of the accused and CCTV footage of the child being taken by the accused had cost a life. Both the police and the government were answerable for the lapse.

The Kerala Police, who were reputed as an efficient force, have been turned politically sterile. After giving a free run to drug rackets, the government through its new liquor policy is trying to flood the State with liquor.

Mr. Chennithala accused the government of having no commitment to the people. Even the party secretary had to admit it. He should also have admitted that the State was in the grip of drug rackets and quotation gangs. The victim of the Aluva incident was proof of that.

Mr. Chennithala called for strong action against police officers responsible for the lapses.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.