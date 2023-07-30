Ramesh Chennithala slams police for serious lapses

July 30, 2023 03:51 am | Updated 03:51 am IST - KOCHI

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged serious lapses on the part of the police in the incident related to the alleged murder of a minor migrant girl in Aluva.

He said not just women but even little children were not safe in Kerala. The slow pace of police probe despite getting early signs of the accused and CCTV footage of the child being taken by the accused had cost a life. Both the police and the government were answerable for the lapse.

The Kerala Police, who were reputed as an efficient force, have been turned politically sterile. After giving a free run to drug rackets, the government through its new liquor policy is trying to flood the State with liquor.

Mr. Chennithala accused the government of having no commitment to the people. Even the party secretary had to admit it. He should also have admitted that the State was in the grip of drug rackets and quotation gangs. The victim of the Aluva incident was proof of that.

Mr. Chennithala called for strong action against police officers responsible for the lapses.