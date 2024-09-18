Rambo Circus in Kochi gives theatrical experience to audience

In the past, circus brought back memories of a huge tent pitched in an expansive ground where artistes performed jaw-dropping acts, while well-drilled beasts from the wild provided a major attraction.

The restriction of the use of animals, however, forced circus companies to change tack and adapt. Rambo Circus, which is in the city till this Sunday, has evolved what they regard as a ‘theatrical format’ of circus.

Though they started staging it at Prithvi Theatre on invitation in 2005, it was staged on a consistent basis across cities in the past three years in the post-pandemic era when people seemed to attach more importance to health and comfort.

“So far, we have covered over 20 cities in the country. This is our second consecutive show in Kochi during Onam season in as many years,” said Boney Thomas Mathew, coordinator of the show. The show is being staged at Sree Gokulam Convention Centre.

However, the conventional circus is not completely abandoned but is dependent to a great extent on weather. The conventional format of Rambo Circus is now under way in Bengaluru.

The theatrical format of circus is tailored to fit a stage performance, complete with elaborate light and sound arrangements and changing backdrops. It is staged in big cities with mixed crowd. “A good auditorium with comfortable seating, easy accessibility, and parking are essential pre-requisites for this form of circus. Unlike conventional circus, which runs to three to four hours, this one is wrapped up in less than two hours,” said Mr. Mathew.

An aerial act by two artistes remaining suspended in hanging rings remains one of the major attractions of the show. Recently, an LED dance show was introduced in which performers with specially designed LED lights affixed-costume dance to the tune of popular songs in a completely darkened hall. A laser show in which artistes perform with laser lights has also become popular. The show is performed by a troupe of 45, including 30 artistes.

Four shows are being held in the city daily. Tickets are available across the counter at the venue and can also be booked online.