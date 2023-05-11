Ramamangalam selected as best CDS in Ernakulam

May 11, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The community development society (CDS) in Ramamangalam panchayat has been selected the best CDS in Ernakulam at a district-level contest organised as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations of the State Kudumbashree Mission. Maradi CDS was selected as the second best, while Avoli CDS became the third best in the district during the year 2022-23, said a press release here.

Ramamangalam CDS will get a purse of ₹50,000 and a citation. District Kudumbashree Mission coordinator M. Regina, former mission coordinator T.P. Varghese, former assistant district mission coordinator K.R. Rajesh, and State assistant programme manager V.C. Vipin were part of the team that selected the best CDS, the release added.

Twelve CDSs had participated in the contest organised here on Wednesday. The winners were selected on the basis of their presentations and performance in various spheres of activities.

There are a total of 102 CDSs in the district. Of them, 65 had nominated themselves to participate in the competition. Maradi, Ramamangalam, Avoli, Edathala, Pallippuram, Chendamangalam, Kavalangad, Kumbalam, Kottuvally, Edvanakkad and Vengola CDSs were in the fray.

The winning CDS will participate in the State-level competition for the best CDS. The winner at the State level receives a purse of ₹1 lakh; the second-best CDS will receive ₹75,000 and the third ₹50,000. They will all get citations.