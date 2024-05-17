GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ramakrishnan opposes Sathyabhama’s plea for anticipatory bail

Published - May 17, 2024 08:49 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Dancer RLV Ramakrishnan against whom Mohiniyattam dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama allegedly made racist comments has submitted before the Kerala High Court that Ms. Sathyabhama had humiliated him and her act amounted to atrocities under the the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. 

He made the submission in a statement opposing a petition filed by Ms. Sathyabhama challenging the order of the Nedumangad Special Court for the offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act rejecting her plea for anticipatory bail in the case registered against her.

In her interview, Ms. Sathyabhama had misused her privilege of upper caste, unleashed her vengeance just because he belonged to a Scheduled Caste community, Mr. Ramakrishnan said.

