Ramakrishnan memorial gets CRZ clearance

Two years after declining permission for the controversial T.K. Ramakrishnan Convention Centre near Ernakulam Boat Jetty, the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA) has reversed its earlier decision and cleared the project.

The project, mooted by the Ernakulam district leadership of the CPI(M), is to construct a convention centre and assembly hall in memory of Ramakrishnan, former Minister for Excise and Cultural Affairs, in the city by spending around ₹1 crore. The four-storey structure of plinth area 491.51 m2 is to come up in a holding of nearly 13 cents.

The project had run into controversy after the earlier regime of the Kochi Corporation opposed the move. The then civic heads had argued that the land should be reserved for developing a mini mobility hub. The proposal had also generated heated discussions in the Kochi Corporation council meetings.

The KCZMA, in March 2018, had denied permission for the project after considering a site inspection report prepared by its sub-committee consisting of M.I. Andrews and Prakash C. Vadakkan. Rejecting the clearance, the Authority had concluded that the proposed construction “does not lie on the landward side of the authorised building/ road” as mandated in the Coastal Regulation Zone rules. The authority was of the view that the site was in CRZ II zone where “buildings shall be permitted only on the landward side of the existing road, or on the landward side of existing authorised structures.”

However, CPI(M) district secretary C.N. Mohanan submitted a fresh application for CRZ clearance this year, which was considered at the 107th meeting of the KCZMA held on February 26.

While considering the fresh application, the KCZMA found out that an authorised road existed between the High Tide Line (HTL) of the nearby tidal-influenced waterbody and the proposed construction site. The Secretary of the Kochi Corporation also certified that a pre-existing road was there between the HTL of the nearby waterbody and the proposed site and the construction was proposed towards the landward side of the road.

The authority cleared the application after considering the report of the Secretary of the Kochi Corporation and verifying the Coastal Zone Management Plan of the area. Satellite images of the region was also verified to ensure that road existed in the area between the proposed site and the HTL of the nearby waterbody, sources said.