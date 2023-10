October 18, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOCHI

Ernakulam District Mahallu Koottayma will organise a rally in support of the Palestinian cause amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, on October 20.

The rally will begin from Menaka Junction around 5 p.m. The organisers said that representatives and members of various mahallu committees in the district would attend.

Hibi Eden, MP, and Sebastian Paul, former MP, will attend a meeting held as part of the programme at Vanchi Square.

