Rally for ‘protection’ of Kothamangalam church

The Mathamaithri Sarakshana Samithi, a combine of people constituted for the protection of the Marthoman Cheriyapalli in Kothamangalam, will organise a “rally for the protection of faith” on February 28. The rally will be flagged off from Pallivasal, near Munnar, at 11 a.m. and will reach Kothamangalam around 5 p.m.

The rally will pass through Anachal, Koombanpara, Adimaly, Irumbupalam, and Neryiamangalam, said the organisers. The decision to organise the rally was taken at a meeting on Wednesday under the aegis of the samithi. The samithi has been on the forefront of a movement for what it has called the “protection” of the church.

The Supreme Court had ordered in July 2017 that all parallel administration of Malankara churches should end with the Orthodox group being given control of all the churches. The Jacobite group has resisted the takeover of the church following the Supreme Court verdict.