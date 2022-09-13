Rally expressing solidarity with Vizhinjam agitation

‘Janabodhana Yatra’ to begin from Moolampilly

Special Correspondent KOCHI
September 13, 2022 22:19 IST

A ‘Janabodhana Yatra’ in support of the agitation by coastal communities against the Vizhinjam international seaport project will commence at Moolampilly here on Wednesday.

The march is being organised by the Kerala Regional Latin Catholic Council in association with various people’s organisations. Representatives of people who were evicted from Moolampilly for the Vallarpadam Container Transshipment Terminal project will hand over a flag, marking the start of the programme, to those leading the Yatra, according to a release issued here on Tuesday.

Joseph Kalathiparambil, metropolitan of the Varappuzha Archdiocese, will flag off the Yatra. Cardinal George Alencherry will inaugurate the valedictory function on the inaugural day of the Yatra at Rajendra Maidan here in the evening.

Organisers pointed out that unchecked development works had taken a toll on the livelihood of coastal communities in the State. The Vizhinjam project had worsened ecological deterioration along the coastal stretch considerably. Despite repeated pleas, the government had failed to address issues raised by the fisherfolk. The Yatra aims at explaining the stance of the coastal communities, besides exposing the adamant attitude of the government towards demands raised by the fisherfolk, it said.

The Yatra will pass through Alappuzha and Kollam before concluding at Vizhinjam on September 18.

