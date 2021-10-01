Rajnath arriving today

KOCHI

01 October 2021 00:27 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to have an overnight stopover in Kochi en route to Lakshadweep to be part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at Kavaratti.

He is scheduled to arrive in Kochi on Friday, where he will be briefed on security and infrastructure upgrade at the Southern Naval Command. He will take part in the cleaning day activities at the naval base and along the Venduruthy canal before leaving for Kavaratti on October 2.

At Kavaratti, he will unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

Advertising

Advertising