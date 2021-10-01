Kochi

Rajnath arriving today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to have an overnight stopover in Kochi en route to Lakshadweep to be part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at Kavaratti.

He is scheduled to arrive in Kochi on Friday, where he will be briefed on security and infrastructure upgrade at the Southern Naval Command. He will take part in the cleaning day activities at the naval base and along the Venduruthy canal before leaving for Kavaratti on October 2.

At Kavaratti, he will unveil a statue of Mahatma Gandhi.


