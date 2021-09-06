Rajeeve urges Kochi Metro to explore alternative revenue

Minister inaugurates second general body meeting of employees’ union

The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) must probe ways to garner alternative (non-ticketing) revenue, since the metro systems take years to break even, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said, after inaugurating the second general body meeting of the Kochi Metro Employees’ Union (KMEU) on Monday.

The union and the management should work together to ensure the well-being and growth of Kochi Metro, especially in view of the pandemic situation. On its part, the State government was trying to get the Union Cabinet’s nod for the metro’s extension to Infopark, he said.

In his keynote address, Antony Raju, Minister of Transport, said that the metro agency must woo passengers by reducing the travel fare. It must also mobilise alternative revenue to reduce the revenue-expenditure gap. While pledging support to different issues raised by the union, Mr. Raju said it should come up with ideas that would enable Kochi Metro’s growth.

Former MP, K. Chandran Pillai, launched the website of the union. He spoke of the relevance of public sector institutions and the challenges raised by the new labour law reforms.

Union president Jayalal Jayaprakash presided over the function. The general secretary of Chennai Metro Employees’ Union, T. Senthil Kumar, and that of Bangalore Metro Employees’ Union, Udaya T.R. too spoke.

The general body elected Breez P. as the new president and Sibi M.M. as the new secretary of the union.