Rajeeve to release novel penned by city student

Sana Sajan, a Seventh Standard student in the city, is preparing to publish a series of four novels. The first of the series “Kleta Maxen and the Quest to the Baities” will be released by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve on October 10. Writer Muse Mary George will receive the first copy. The series of novels fall under the fantasy genre, said a spokesperson for Pithal Publications, the publisher, based in Kozhikode.

The young author, Sana, hails from Ottappalam and is a student at a school in Kochi. She said she had been writing short stories even before she had reached the age of 10 and had great interest in literature and writing. She had been an avid reader and the first novel has been completed over a period of two years, she said.

The second part of the novel “Kleta Maxen and the Rise of the Monarch” is expected to be out in December this year. Sana has been a reader of English novels and short stories and has been interested in fantasy and adventure stories. She started writing around the age of eight.

The series of novels starting with "Kleta Maxen and the Quest to the Baities" revolves around an 11-year-old girl, who realises she has some miraculous powers and lands up in a magical world where she and her friends have to face scary characters and cruel animals in an arduous journey. Sana’s mother Swapna Sajan, who is a gynaecologist, said her daughter wanted to pursue a career in writing. Sana’s father P.M. Sajan is a neurologist.